Posted: Mar 18, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 3:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Dewey man is accused of two felony counts of stalking, one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

18-year-old Isaac Joseph Turner appeared in court Tuesday via video conference from the Washington County Jail. According to an affidavit from Dewey Police, Turner has been stalking two individuals for several consecutive days, including driving by a residence and shouting profanities at the victims. Turner allegedly told the victims that he was going to "smoke them and bury them in the county."

The stalking allegedly occurred over 14 separate occasions.

In another instance on March 13, Turner was set to appear in Dewey Municipal Court when he began yelling in the lobby of the police department. Turner was instructed to quiet down, or go outside. He reportedly went outside. While outside, officers allegedly observed Turner flipping someone off and using profanity. He became combative with officers when they ordered him to come in for court.

Turner allegedly began cursing towards the officers, and police warned him if he continued, he would be placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. Turner reportedly continuing cursing and officers attempted to place him under arrest.

Officers tackled Turner to the ground and he became combative. Following a brief struggle, officers were able to place Turner in handcuffs.