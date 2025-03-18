Posted: Mar 18, 2025 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 2:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man is in jail on a felony charge of animal cruelty after he was reportedly dragging, kicking and punching a puppy.

50-year-old Melvin Meadows, Jr., was arrested Monday afternoon following several witnesses contacting police for the alleged abuse. Police say they found Meadows in the 1700 block of SW Frank Phillips Boulevard walking the puppy on a leash.

Meadows reportedly demonstrated how he was making the puppy walk by yanking up on the leash. During the demonstration, police say the puppy's front paws were hanging off the ground and Meadows repeatedly pulled the leash several times.

Officers say the puppy appeared to be afraid of Meadows. The dog reportedly coward toward the ground everytime Meadows reached for it. The dog was also shaking and tucking its tail.

Police say they observed blood on the puppy's chin. Meadows was arrested.