Posted: Mar 18, 2025 10:34 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Arvest Foundation has presented a $5,000 check to assist Agape Mission. They will use these funds to feed the hungry, hurting and homeless across Washington County. Arvest Sales Manager Whitney Doolin had the following to say about being able to the organization:

“Agape Mission is an integral part of our community, feeding the hungry and providing love and support to those in need. It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

To learn more about the Arvest Foundation, go to arvest.com/foundation.