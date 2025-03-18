Posted: Mar 18, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

With the State of the City address taking place on Thursday, March 27th, several City of Bartlesville offices will be closed for a short time on that day. This includes Bartlesville City Hall, Bartlesville's Public Library, Bartlesville' History Museum and Operations Center.

Offices will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The annual event will provide updates on the city and recognize City of Bartlesville employees.