Posted: Mar 18, 2025 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 10:18 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Civitan Club is hosting a fundraising Paddle Party on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 1060 Swan Drive in Bartlesville. The event aims to bring the community together in support of two great causes.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Civitan member Joe Sears and Friends of Dewey Parks Secretary Marty Louthan shared details about this dual-purpose fundraiser. The Paddle Party will not only support the Civitan Club's ongoing community service efforts but will also donate a portion of the proceeds to the Friends of Dewey Parks organization, which is committed to revitalizing parks in Dewey.

Joe Sears explained that a Paddle Party is fun game of chance that combines elements of an auction and a raffle. Participants have the opportunity to win valuable prizes—typically worth around $25—for just a quarter. Designed to be affordable and enjoyable for all, paddles will be available for $5 each and can be purchased at the door.