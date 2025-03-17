Posted: Mar 17, 2025 2:53 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

A Barnsdall man was taken into custody on Saturday on a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charge. Dispatch received several phone calls of Chance Hogue driving a van northbound on Highway 75 at speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Officers first observed Hogue to be going 85 miles per hour at the intersection of Rice Creek Rd and Highway 75, where the posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour. He observed Hogue cross the center line and divider line.

Once officers pulled Hogue over, they requested Hogue to perform standard field sobriety tests. The defendant consented, but performed poorly. Hogue had two marijuana smoking pipes with burnt residue inside each one.