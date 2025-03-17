Posted: Mar 17, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 2:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville firefighters responded to approximately 30 fires between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday as high winds wreaked havoc across the state.

The fires resulted from high winds blowing down power lines and trees, igniting last year's dried grass and leaves, said Fire Chief H.C. Call.

"We're still a couple of weeks out from peak fire season, so what is burning is the dried grass, leaves and brush from last year," Call said. "We will be in a much better position once things green up for spring."

Remarkably, no structures were lost in Bartlesville, thanks to the preparedness and hard work of Bartlesville Fire Department and other area fire departments.

"We had six Engine companies staffed with three personnel each, three Brush companies staffed with three personnel each, and five command positions staffed," Call said, adding that 32 of the department's 71 personnel worked Friday in response to the high fire threat.

Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders said Call and all BFD firefighters are to be commended for a job well done.

"Chief Call and his team did an excellent job in preparing for the extremely high fire danger we faced on Friday," Sanders said. "Responding to 30 fires in one day — with no structural losses — is yet another example of how truly exceptional our fire department is. I know the community joins me in thanking our firefighters for helping to keep our community safe during these dangerous conditions."

Statewide, more than 400 homes were damaged, 142 people were injured, and four people lost their lives as a result of fires or high winds, reports indicate.

The public is asked to remain vigilant this week, as high winds are expected again today and tomorrow.

"We remain under high alert for fire danger during the early part of this week, so we're asking everyone to do whatever they can to reduce fire hazards around their home and property," Call said. "There should be absolutely no outside burning of any kind, and clearing property of any brush, limbs and leaves, especially if it's close to the home or other structures, is extremely helpful. Also, everyone should have a plan in place in the event of a home fire, practice it, and make sure everyone in the family knows what to do to escape."

Some precautions that can go a long way to reduce or stop grass fires include: