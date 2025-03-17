Posted: Mar 17, 2025 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts told the Board it would be best to have the county-wide dump day on Saturday, April 26th. There will be a resolution brought to the Board next week to make that the official day.

District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright went on to talk about a lease agreement they made during Monday's meeting and what they hope to do with that land one day.