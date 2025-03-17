News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 17, 2025
District Three to Begin Work on Satelite Shop
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
At that meeting, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts told the Board it would be best to have the county-wide dump day on Saturday, April 26th. There will be a resolution brought to the Board next week to make that the official day.
District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright went on to talk about a lease agreement they made during Monday's meeting and what they hope to do with that land one day.
The Board will convene for its next regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 10 a.m.
