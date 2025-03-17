Posted: Mar 17, 2025 12:51 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 12:51 PM

Xander Trotter

Are you looking for a fun-loving, adventure-ready companion? Meet Flower, our Bartlesville SPCA featured pet of the week!

Flower is a playful Lab mix who is full of energy and loves toys. She is always up for some fun, so if you enjoy outdoor adventures, she is the perfect fit for you.

Despite her energetic nature, Flower is crate trained and good with cats. Bijou Smith with the SPCA describes how Flower is also a friendly and charming pup.

Flower is also sponsored by Bartlesville Shooting Supply. If you’re ready to welcome a furry and energetic addition to your family, visit the SPCA and find the perfect match for you!