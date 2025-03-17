Posted: Mar 17, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 9:56 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

During the meeting, the commissioners continued last week's discussion on courthouse improvements, involving piping in the mapping office and other maintenance.

The commissioners also signed corrected claims of reimbursement from the Nowata County Election Board and passed a resolution for an equipment disposal correction.

The commissioners passed a resolution for an appraisal in an independent contractor agreement for an assessor. The item was tabled in last week's meeting. The resolution entailed finishing out their contract with Green Country Valuations when it wraps up in June.