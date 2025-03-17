Posted: Mar 17, 2025 3:27 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 3:30 AM

Tom Davis

Fire weather conditions are expected to worsen today, with south to southwest winds strengthening, along with dry conditions and low humidity, raising the risk of wildfire activity across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, areas along and north of I-44 in Oklahoma and the far northwest corner of Arkansas have the highest likelihood of experiencing critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. These conditions are expected to improve slowly by evening.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM today for the area at greatest risk. Elevated fire weather concerns will extend across the rest of eastern Oklahoma and into northwest and west-central Arkansas, increasing the potential for new fires and exacerbating any ongoing fires.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to prepare for the possibility of evacuations by having an emergency "go" bag ready in case a fire threatens their home. As conditions remain hazardous, local authorities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, critical fire weather conditions are expected to shift to areas west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma. Gusty south to southwest winds will persist, and relative humidity will remain low. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM for Okfuskee, Creek, Pawnee, and Osage counties.

Residents are urged to practice good fire safety this week to prevent accidental fires. If you are in an area under a warning, stay alert for safety instructions from local public safety officials.