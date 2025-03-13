Posted: Mar 13, 2025 3:31 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

A Facility Administrator at a Collinsville nursing home was recently arrested and is being charged with abuse by a caretaker and obstruction of an officer. These charges come after Drew Martin allegedly evicted a victim from the nursing home following a family visit.

A Collinsville Police Department Facebook post states that on Thursday, March 6th, Collinsville police received a phone call from a family member of the victim stating that upon the victim returning from a family visit, all personal belongings were packed into boxes and they were instructed to leave the facility.

Martin claimed the victim had discharged himself before leaving for the family visit. Facility policy states if residents are being discharged, a 30 day notice must be given and arrangements must be made.

Furthermore, it states Martin texted fellow employees not to cooperate with police during the investigation.