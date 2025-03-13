Posted: Mar 13, 2025 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Library Director Yvonne Rose gave a report as to what has been happening at the public library. The main thing Rose highlighted was the upcoming summer reading program, which will start in late May and run through mid-July.

Rose said throughout the program, they have a handful of events scheduled, such as a magic show and art show, but she is waiting to schedule other events because the timing is still a few months out. Rose goes over what she would like to have happen, though.