News
Disaster Response
Posted: Mar 13, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 2:31 PM
Osage Nation Prepares for Possible Wildfire Outbreak
Nathan Thompson
Agencies across the region are preparing for wildfires, as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday's dangerous conditions, including Osage Nation Wildland Fire.
Fire Management Officer Ross Walker says reinforcements are staged, just in case they are needed.
Walker says the public needs to be aware of the risks and avoid any activity that might spark a blaze.
« Back to News