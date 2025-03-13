Posted: Mar 13, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 1:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening someone with a knife and writing checks as someone else.

35-year-old Ashlea McManigle was charged on Thursday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and delivery of a forged instrument. The charges against McManigle happened on different occasions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on March 4, McManigle allegedly got into an argument with the victim and pulled a knife. McManigle then allegedly made verbal threats to the victim and allegedly made overhead stabbing motions. McManigle allegedly fled the scene on a bicycle after the incident.

McManigle also faces a felony charge of delivery of a forged instrument after allegedly writing checks to herself under someone else's name.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, McManigle allegedly cashed seven different checks from July to Aug. 2024 that totaled over $3,500.