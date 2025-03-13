Posted: Mar 13, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

The Cherokee Nation is building new housing in South Coffeyville.

During a recent appearance on sister station KGGF in Coffeyville, Hoskin said the lack of housing can be considered a public health crisis and is not unique to the Cherokee Nation

District 11 Tribal Councilor Kendra McGeady, Cherokee Nation leaders, board members of Native American Fellowship, Inc. and representatives of the city of South Coffeyville will be on hand Thursday afternoon as Chief Hoskin signs legislation designating the new project.