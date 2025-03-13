News
Regional News
Posted: Mar 13, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 9:55 AM
Cherokee Nation Begins Housing Project in South Coffeyville
Nathan Thompson & James Copeland
The Cherokee Nation is building new housing in South Coffeyville.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says land has been purchased for the South Coffeyville Housing, Community, and Public Health & Wellness Reserve.
During a recent appearance on sister station KGGF in Coffeyville, Hoskin said the lack of housing can be considered a public health crisis and is not unique to the Cherokee Nation.
District 11 Tribal Councilor Kendra McGeady, Cherokee Nation leaders, board members of Native American Fellowship, Inc. and representatives of the city of South Coffeyville will be on hand Thursday afternoon as Chief Hoskin signs legislation designating the new project.
The signing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in South Coffeyville at 904 Willow St. The signing will be aired live on the Cherokee Nation's Facebook page.
