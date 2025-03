Posted: Mar 13, 2025 3:16 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 3:16 AM

Tom Davis

Pawhuska residents faced low to no water pressure late Wednesday night due to a fire hydrant malfunction.

City officials reported the issue around 11 p.m., with the water crew quickly responding to make repairs.

A later update on Facebook stated that the problem had been fixed, restoring water service to the town.