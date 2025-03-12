Posted: Mar 12, 2025 3:19 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed House Bill 1243, authored by Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, with a vote of 82-6. The measure now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

HB1243 would establish a financial assistance program to help eligible National Guard members cover the cost of certification or licensure programs at CareerTech schools for up to three years.

"I can't imagine a better partnership than this one between the Oklahoma National Guard and Career Tech than one that provides our service men and women with the opportunity to complete a vocational training program while they serve," Strom said. "This bill is about investing in the future of our National Guard members and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in both their military and civilian careers. This partnership will enrich the lives of so many young people, their communities and the State of Oklahoma."

Under HB1243, Guard members would need to apply for all available federal education grants and scholarships before seeking assistance through the program. The bill also allows for a hardship waiver in certain cases.

“Supporting our National Guard members when federal grants or scholarships fall short as they pursue education and career advancement is the right thing to do," Strom said. “This bill creates a pathway for Guard members to develop valuable skills while reinforcing their commitment to serve.”

National Guard members would need to have at least one year remaining on their enlistment contract and agree in writing to fulfill it to qualify for the program under the measure. Additionally, they would have to agree in writing to serve actively for at least 24 months after completing the last semester for which they receive assistance.

HB1243 now awaits consideration in the Senate.