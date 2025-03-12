Posted: Mar 12, 2025 1:53 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion to allow 4PAWS Animal Shelter to use city-owned land next to its building to build a dog park.

4PAWS Volunteer Susie Owens says the land is located north of the facility and she has been speaking with the Boy Scouts about a possible opportunity between the two ventures.