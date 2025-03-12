Posted: Mar 12, 2025 1:14 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

A downtown building in Pawhuska that partially collapsed in March 2024 has finally been boarded up. At a Tuesday evening city council meeting, the concern that City Inspector Mike Bayro expressed is if the property owner, Jay Mitchell, who owns several other properties in town, properly barricaded the building.

When given an opportunity to speak before the council made a decision to move forward with an abatement on the property, a lady who resides next to the building believes Mitchell hasn't not taken the proper steps to secure the building.

Former Economic Director for the City of Pawhuska, Kelly Bland was at the meeting and said the fact that the council was considering letting Mitchell off without any kind of punishment was shocking.