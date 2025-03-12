Posted: Mar 12, 2025 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The National Weather Service storm spotting program is coming back to Osage County on Thursday, March 20th. This is the only program being offered in Osage County this year. It is free and open to the public.

The class usually lasts around two hours and focuses on the fundamentals of thunderstorm development, how to report information to local agencies and identifying any severe weather features in the field.

The program is set to take place at the Hominy Village Community Building at 7 p.m. and if interested in getting more information, call 918-698-0385.