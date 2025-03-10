Posted: Mar 10, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry has announced the city's upcoming spring leaf and grass collection, scheduled for May 5-9. This service allows residents to bag leaves, grass clippings, and yard debris for curbside pickup on their regular collection day. Bundled sticks and limbs, cut to four-foot lengths and weighing no more than 50 pounds, will also be accepted. The program is limited to private residents, and commercial yard services are not eligible.

In addition, the city is seeking a part-time employee to spray for mosquitoes during the summer. The position requires evening hours, typically from 5 p.m. to midnight, and covers the entire city on a two-week rotation. Interested applicants can find more information and apply on the City of Bartlesville’s website.