Posted: Mar 09, 2025 6:09 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2025 6:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

As we enter a new week, we name a new Patriot Auto Group Area Athlete of the Week. This week, it goes to Ryan Walton of the Nowata Ironmen.

Walton just played his senior season for Nowata's boys basketball team this year and was one of five seniors on this year's squad.

Nowata's basketball season came to a close in the regional consolation rounds this year, but the Ironmen captured a Northeast Valley Conference championship and finished the season 16-10.