Posted: Mar 09, 2025 6:09 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2025 6:09 PM
Patriot Athlete of the Week: Ryan Walton
Brian McSweeney
As we enter a new week, we name a new Patriot Auto Group Area Athlete of the Week. This week, it goes to Ryan Walton of the Nowata Ironmen.
Walton just played his senior season for Nowata's boys basketball team this year and was one of five seniors on this year's squad.
After Walton completes his time at Nowata, he plans to attend Oklahoma State University. Walton says he's got a few options about which field he wants to dive into.
Nowata's basketball season came to a close in the regional consolation rounds this year, but the Ironmen captured a Northeast Valley Conference championship and finished the season 16-10.
Congratulations once again to Ryan Walton, this week's Patriot Auto Group Area Athlete of the Week, powered by Tri County Tech.
