Posted: Mar 07, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 10:27 AM
Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
At that meeting, the Board will consider signing a vacation of plat and termination of owner's deed of dedication and covenants on the Woods at Skiatook. There will also be consideration to sign a school resource officer at Woodland Public Schools. The Osage County Sheriff's Office would provide this service for just under $25,000 a year.
There will also be consideration to surplus property and dispose of equipment in District One.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m.
