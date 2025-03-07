Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Fire Conditions Expected for Friday

News

Osage County

Posted: Mar 07, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 10:27 AM

Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. 

At that meeting, the Board will consider signing a vacation of plat and termination of owner's deed of dedication and covenants on the Woods at Skiatook. There will also be consideration to sign a school resource officer at Woodland Public Schools. The Osage County Sheriff's Office would provide this service for just under $25,000 a year.

There will also be consideration to surplus property and dispose of equipment in District One. 

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. 


« Back to News