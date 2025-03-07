Posted: Mar 07, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on Community Connection, Oklahoma Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert joined Representative John B. Kane to discuss legislative priorities, budget challenges, and policy changes shaping the state's future.

Hilbert brought up the impact of the first committee deadline, which significantly narrowed the number of bills under consideration. Of the 3,200 bills filed in January, only 1,000 remain active as lawmakers proceed through the legislative process.

The Speaker talked about the phase-out of federal relief funds, often referred to as "monopoly money," and the need for a strategic approach to maintaining state finances. Hilbert highlighted the state’s historic tax cuts, including the elimination of the grocery sales tax and a reduction in income tax rates, but cautioned against rapid changes without careful planning. “We can’t do this with an ax; we need a scalpel,” Hilbert said, referencing the approach to tax reductions and fiscal responsibility.

Education reform is a major focus this session. Legislation has been created aimed at reducing cell phone use in schools to improve student engagement and classroom learning. The bill allows for local control in implementation, recognizing the varied needs of different school districts.