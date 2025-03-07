Posted: Mar 07, 2025 8:18 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 8:22 AM

Tom Davis

A chemical release occured at the Phillips 66 Research Center on Friday, March 7, 2025, at about 5:30 am. Officials with Phillips 66 have released this comment:

"At approximately 5:30 a.m., there was a chemical release at the Phillips 66 Research Center (PRC).

"Our internal response team responded to the incident and notified the PRC Emergency Team. The release has been contained on the property and cleanup efforts have begun.

Adjacent areas within the Research Center were evacuated.

At this time, there have been no injuries associated with the release. Air monitoring conducted by PRC indicated no risk to human health.

The safety of the community, the environment and our people are of the utmost importance to our company. "

This is a developing story.