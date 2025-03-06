Posted: Mar 06, 2025 10:53 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to apply for the Bartlesville spring citizen's police academy is this Monday. The program begins on Thursday, March 27th.

Applications are being accepted for the class, which runs through Monday, May 5th. Classes are held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Thursday. Here is what Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry had to say on the program:

"Anyone who is interested in attending this academy should sign up as soon as possible. We are limiting the class to 20 people and it will fill up fast."

Participants will get a first-hand look at what police officers go through on a daily basis, including the Special Operations Team, police procedures and officer training.