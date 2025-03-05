News
Oklahoma Union's Macyn Reiman Named Patriot Auto Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Union High School Senior Macyn Reiman has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for January, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Reiman is president of the National Honor Society, the senior class secretary, varsity cheer captain and co-captain of the of the volleyball team. She spends her mornings as a fourth-grade teacher assistant at the elementary school and volunteers her time with the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. As another service project, Reiman spent several days in Barnsdall following the May 2024 tornado volunteering her time.
Reiman plans to attend the University of Oklahoma majoring in psychology.
Reiman will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.
Reiman says she was surprised to be honored.
