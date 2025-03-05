Posted: Mar 05, 2025 6:14 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 6:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School Senior Macyn Reiman has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for January, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Reiman is president of the National Honor Society, the senior class secretary, varsity cheer captain and co-captain of the of the volleyball team. She spends her mornings as a fourth-grade teacher assistant at the elementary school and volunteers her time with the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. As another service project, Reiman spent several days in Barnsdall following the May 2024 tornado volunteering her time

Reiman plans to attend the University of Oklahoma majoring in psychology.