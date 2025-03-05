Posted: Mar 05, 2025 2:55 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, an 11-year old K-9 officer with the Bartlesville Police Department retired. Atlas began working for the department in 2018 and joined officer Nicholas Gonzalez in 2020. Mayor Jim Curd was thankful for everything Atlas has done for the community.