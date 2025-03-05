Posted: Mar 05, 2025 8:55 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

Many topics were discussed during our visit with Cherokee Nation Principle Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on COMMUNITY CONNECTION:

Public Health and Wellness Program Expands Support

The Cherokee Nation has announced a $1 million Public Health and Wellness Partners Program to assist small towns, cities, public schools, and nonprofits within its reservation. The initiative aims to fund capital improvements such as park renovations, ball field upgrades, and senior citizen center enhancements.

“This program is about long-term investment in community wellness,” said Chief Hoskin. “We want to ensure that schools, towns, and nonprofits have the resources to support health and wellness initiatives.”

Those interested can find more information at Cherokee.org

Cherokee Nation Extends Artist Recovery Act

In an effort to support Cherokee artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cherokee Nation has extended its Artist Recovery Act through 2026. Originally funded with $3 million, the program received an additional $1 million to help artists sell their work, access digital commerce tools, and teach traditional art forms.

“Cherokee artists are the keepers of our culture,” Chief Hoskin noted. “By supporting them, we are preserving our traditions for future generations.”

The initiative has led to the creation of hundreds of pieces of Cherokee art, which will be preserved by the Cherokee Nation.

Heirloom Seed Bank Sees High Demand

The Cherokee Nation’s annual Heirloom Seed Bank program, which distributes seeds with genetic ties to pre-Trail of Tears Cherokee agriculture, saw overwhelming interest this year. To ensure fairness, the selection process was changed to a random draw, allowing more citizens to participate.

Chief Hoskin emphasized the cultural significance of the program, stating, “These seeds are a direct connection to our ancestors and serve as a way to educate younger generations about food sovereignty and agricultural traditions.”

New Health Workgroup to Address Key Issues

The Cherokee Nation has launched a new health workgroup to study telemedicine, dialysis services, and Medicare support for Cherokee citizens. The workgroup aims to explore ways to expand telemedicine, increase access to dialysis care, and improve Medicare assistance for tribal citizens.

“We believe in taking a hard look at these issues and finding solutions that will improve healthcare access for our people,” said Chief Hoskin.