Posted: Mar 04, 2025 5:05 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2025 5:05 PM

Rep. John B. Kane

As we move into the second month of our legislative session, we are wrapping up much of our committee work. Though recent icy weather delayed our tight schedule, we are now back on track and continuing to push forward.

With a significant portion of our committee work behind us, we are spending more time on the House floor, where bills are being brought up for a vote. I am proud to share that I recently passed House Bill 2087 through the House. This bill introduces several key changes to the income tax credit allowed for donations to independent biomedical research facilities and cancer research institutes in Oklahoma.

On the budget front, productive discussions are ongoing with the Senate and the Governor. While we still have much work to do, I am committed to collaborating with all parties to create a fiscally responsible and conservative budget for the state. The Appropriations & Budget Committee has held several meetings to review bills with a fiscal impact. These bills will be revisited later in the legislative process as we work to determine the Fiscal Year 2026 state budget.

This week, I had the privilege of meeting with two constituents from House District 11, Casey Woods and Wyatt Gerth, both instructors at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. They visited the State Capitol to talk with lawmakers about the importance of CareerTech programs in Oklahoma. During my conversation with Casey and Wyatt, we discussed the valuable work being done at Tri County Tech and other CareerTech schools. Oklahoma’s CareerTech system is a point of pride for our state. Our exceptional graduates fill critical industry needs and enjoy rewarding careers with great earning potential. As we consider strategies for expanding workforce development, I believe CareerTech plays a central role in the solution.

One of my favorite parts of being a legislator is engaging with constituents who come to the Capitol. If you are coming to visit the Capitol, I am happy to arrange tours for your group. As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns about legislation. You can contact me at (405) 557-7358 or by email at john.kane@okhouse.gov.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.