Posted: Mar 04, 2025 9:01 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2025 9:01 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

A suspect in a Missouri kidnapping is arrested in Coffeyville, Kan.

The first reports were made early Monday morning to the Webb City, Mo. Police Department about a woman who was traveling with an armed suspect. The pair was located in Coffeyville around 8:30 a.m. Monday. After a brief pursuit west through the city, officers from the Coffeyville Police Department stopped the truck and arrested the suspect who has only been identified as a 27-year-old man from Jane, Mo.

The suspect faces charges of kidnapping and a violation of an order of protection.

The investigation is ongoing.