Posted: Mar 03, 2025 7:25 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 7:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority Trustees met for the first time in March at Dewey City Hall on Monday night.

During the meeting, the council heard updates from the police and fire departments and answered questions from the public.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease discussed an upcoming bond workshop for March 13 at around 5:30 p.m.