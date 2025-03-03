Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

City of Dewey News

Posted: Mar 03, 2025 7:25 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 7:25 PM

Dewey City Council & Public Works Authority Meet for First Time This Month

Brian McSweeney
The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority Trustees met for the first time in March at Dewey City Hall on Monday night.
 
During the meeting, the council heard updates from the police and fire departments and answered questions from the public.
 
The Friends of Dewey Parks provided this update on an upcoming Simple Simons event.
 
Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease discussed an upcoming bond workshop for March 13 at around 5:30 p.m. 
 
Trease also provided this update on the stoplight on Durham Rd. and generating power in that area.
 
The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority will meet again on March 17 at Dewey City Hall at 7 p.m.

