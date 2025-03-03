Posted: Mar 03, 2025 6:29 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 6:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved Monday to transfer 15 acres of land at the Bartlesville Industrial Park to the Bartlesville Development Authority to construct a speculative building and allow for the expansion of an existing business.

BDA Vice President of Business Development Chris Batchelder says the organization has run out of property to attract new businesses to Bartlesville because of exceptional success over the past two years. Batchelder says the BDA plans to build a 20,000 square foot industrial facility to possibly attract another company to establish operations in Bartlesville

The building would be located on one five-acre tract of land, with another five-acre tract for potential expansion. The other five-acre plot would allow for Phillips Precision Machine, which already has a building at the industrial park to expand. Batchelder says PPM is at capacity