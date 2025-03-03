News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 03, 2025 3:42 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 3:45 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Update How Open Records Will Be Requested
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members had the option to sign a resolution that would update the procedures for requesting open records in the county clerk's office. Christina Talburt, who serves as County Clerk, provides more details.
As Talburt said, this is not mandatory for all county offices to begin doing, but she does encourage it. The Board did sign that resolution.
