Posted: Mar 03, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Founder and Co-owner of Invex gave a presentation to the Board of Osage County Commissioners, talking about an app that he believes would make it easier for the county to maintain its roads.

Chris White went on to explain on how the system works.

White says it is his belief that the best part about the system is having the ability to track data once a severe storm passes through. White said counties who use this app are seeing more re-imbursement from FEMA and he explains why.

Ten counties across the state are using Invex. If the county were to sign up for it, the cost would be $9,500, but White said the cost will be going up to $12,000 next year. One individual district could opt to use the software for $5,000. Monday was only a presentation, so the Board will discuss the matter further next week and possibly take action.