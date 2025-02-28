Posted: Feb 28, 2025 10:02 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2025 10:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce hosted the Eggs & Issues forum Friday morning at Tri County Tech, featuring the local delegation of Sen. Julie Daniels, Rep. John B. Kane and Rep. Judd Strom.

Topics of discussion included dealing with the state budget and a slight shortfall expected after federal funding has started to dwindle. Additionally, the delegation spoke on legislation going through both houses on student cell phone usage in public schools, reducing the use of virtual learning days, property setbacks for wind energy production and potentially removing a requirement for retail stores in Oklahoma to sell items at least 6% over cost.

Following the forum, Sen. Daniels, and Reps. Kane and Strom joined KWON in studio for Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66.

Sen. Daniels says the Senate is wrapping up committee work in the upcoming week, but the full Senate is expected to take up legislation on anti-semitism

Rep. Kane says the House of Representatives is focusing on appropriations