Posted: Feb 28, 2025 3:12 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2025 10:29 AM

Nathan Thompson/Ty Loftis

A wildfire near Osage Hills State Park Thursday afternoon prompted officials to close the park for a short time. The park is back open, but the Woodland Trail, Creek Loop and the Bluffs remain closed until further notice, as the fire is still in those locations.

Because of the wildfires that threatened the park, a burn ban is currently in effect.

According to park rangers, the fire began on neighboring land and quickly escalated, threatening the park and guests.

The Osage Nation Wildland Fire Management said multiple crews from the Osage Nation, Osage Hills Volunteer Fire Department and the state park were able to get the fire contained late Thursday night.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo courtesy Osage Nation Wildland Fire