Posted: Feb 27, 2025 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2025 3:08 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing, selling and trading company equipment from a manufacturing business in Dewey.

33-year-old Tyler Lay was charged on Wednesday with five counts of embezzlement.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Lay had allegedly been stealing materials ordered on the company's account for his own use, trading company equipment for items he kept for himself, selling materials and keeping the money and performing labor for others using company equipment and materials without giving the proceeds to the company while getting paid his normal wages.

The loss for the company is allegedly estimated to be over $84,000.

Lay was allegedly confronted on the matter in May 2024 and allegedly confessed to the accusations to company executives.