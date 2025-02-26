News
Posted: Feb 26, 2025 3:52 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 3:59 PM
Ramona Man Facing Child Neglect Charge
Brian McSweeney
A Ramona man is facing a felony charge after allegedly smashing windows in his house.
23-year-old Nicholas Workman was charged on Friday with child neglect.
According to the Ramona Police Department, Workman was allegedly at the residence on Feb. 20 between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. knocking out windows from the outside.
Additionally, court documents state that a child lives at the residence. With temperatures that day around 12 degrees, the Ramona Police Department believed that probable cause for the above charge was met.
Workman will appear in court again on March 7 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.
