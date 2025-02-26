Posted: Feb 26, 2025 2:09 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 2:09 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville’s business community is staying active with a packed schedule of events hosted by the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. CEO Sherri Wilt recently provided updates on upcoming programs designed to support local businesses and foster economic growth.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri talked about the rescheduled Eggs and Issues breakfast will take place this Friday at 7:30 a.m. that was canceled last week due to bad weather. Attendees will hear from Senator Julie Daniels and Representatives Jud Strom and John Kane as they discuss the state legislature’s current session and upcoming legislative actions. Registration for the event is available at Bartlesville.com.

Business networking remains a priority for the Chamber. The long-running Business After Hours event, first established in 1985, will be hosted at Green Country Village on March 7. This free gathering provides an opportunity for local businesses to connect and explore the venue's latest renovations.

The Women in Business luncheon is set for March 12 at Hillcrest Country Club. The event will highlight "Building Networks with Intention, Clarity, and Purpose." The program aims to empower women professionals through networking and strategic relationship-building.

The Chamber’s Annual Gala on May 15 will celebrate outstanding businesses and individuals in the community. Nominations for six different awards open this week and will close on March 21.

With new businesses coming to Bartlesville, the Chamber continues to champion local economic development. The recently released Community Guide, a comprehensive resource for newcomers and recruiters, is now available to Chamber members and the public.

For more information on upcoming events and membership benefits, visit Bartlesville.com.