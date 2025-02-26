Posted: Feb 26, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 1:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released additional details in a one-vehicle crash that killed a Bartlesville teen last week.

OHP says 18-year-old Aden Grindle died late Monday night, Feb. 17, on County Road 3102, near Hudson Lake in Osage County.

Troopers say Grindle was driving a 1995 Dodge 2500 pickup just before midnight when the crash occurred. Personnel from Osage Hills Fire Department and Bartlesville Fire Department responded and used multiple tools to extricate Grindle from the truck. OHP says he was pinned in the truck for more than 4 ½ hours.

Grindle was pronounced deceased at the scene. His remains were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City and then later to a funeral home in Bartlesville.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash, but noted the road was icy and snowy at the time.

Grindle was a student at Tri County Tech and an employee at Painted Horse Bar & Grille in Bartlesville. Donations are being accepted at the restaurant to assist with the memorial service.