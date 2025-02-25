Posted: Feb 25, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2025 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning its citizens of an ongoing scam. An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states that an individual is calling citizens and identifying themselves as someone working for the Osage County Sheriff's Office. The person then requests money to pay for a warrant via PayPal.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office stresses that they will never call asking money for a warrant. If you have any questions or if you feel like the phone call is suspicious in nature, don't hesitate to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3535.