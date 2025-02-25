Posted: Feb 25, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2025 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Jr. Livestock Show begins on Wednesday and will run through Friday at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. This is an opportunity for Osage County FFA students to showcase the animals they have been caring for over for the last year.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be a swine show and swine showmanship. There will also be a display of pee-wee showmanship. During that afternoon, there will be a goat show, goat showmanship, a sheep show, sheep showmanship and more pee-wee showmanship.

On Thursday morning, there will be a market steer weigh-in. A heifer show will follow at 2 p.m. and a steer show will take place at 4 p.m., along with beef showmanship and more pee-wee showmanship. Super showmanship will take place at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the livestock judging contest will take place at 9 a.m. The Ag mechanics contest will be at 10 a.m. with an awards ceremony to take place at 6:30 p.m. and the auction to be at 7 p.m.