Posted: Feb 25, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2025 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

Johnstone Park is currently closed for a park improvement project.

According to the city of Bartlesville, barricades are installed at the beginning of the one-way road near Kiddie Park and at the park road entrance at Johnstone Avenue. There will be no public access beyond the barricades.

The project will include paved parking and sidewalks near the Nellie Johnstone well site and overlay of the ring road through the park.

Weather permitting, construction is anticipated to be complete by April 1.

The project was approved by voters in the 2020 General Obligation Bond election. The first phases of the project, which are now complete, included road and parking lot paving at Sooner Park, Jo Allyn Lowe Park and Lyon Park.

Photo courtesy City of Bartlesville