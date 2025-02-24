Posted: Feb 24, 2025 8:22 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 8:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

The controversial Flock camera systems in Bartlesville may go to the voters to decide.

During a special workshop meeting Monday that lasted nearly three hours at Bartlesville City Hall, the city council discussed the pros and cons of the Flock automated license plate reader cameras. The system has been installed in 10 different locations within Bartlesville city limits. Councilors discussed whether or not the cameras are ethical and if they are legal to be used.

City Attorney Jess Kane says as it stands now, the installation of license plate cameras are legal and cited case law from 45 years ago that established there is no expectation of privacy when driving on public roads.

Kane acknowledged there is pending litigation that may rule on the legality of license plate reader cameras, but as of yet, no decision would impact the use of the cameras in Bartlesville.

The council continued to discuss whether or not it was right for the cameras to be installed and used in Bartlesville. Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick made a suggestion to let the citizens decide.

Kane and City Manager Mike Bailey said it would come down to either an initiative petition, which would require 20% of the electorate in Bartlesville to sign for it to be put on the ballot, or it could also be done via an ordinance that would be referred to a public vote.