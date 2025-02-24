Posted: Feb 24, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Independence, KS man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the backseat.

43-year-old David Elliott was charged on Monday with driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment by driving under the influence and transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 22 Elliott was allegedly driving on the southbound lanes of state highway 75 when an officer from Caney, KS initiated a traffic stop. Elliott did not allegedly pull over until he crossed the state line from Kansas into Oklahoma.

When the Washington County Sheriff's Office was notified during the traffic stop, Elliott's Portable Breath Test was allegedly three times over the legal limit.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found an open bottle of alcohol and four empty single serve alcohol containers. They also allegedly found a small female child in a car seat in the back passenger side of the vehicle.