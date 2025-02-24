Posted: Feb 24, 2025 12:05 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 12:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

During the meeting, the commissioners discussed the ongoing improvements to the courthouse, this time addressing PVC piping and cutting holes in the wall for further maintenance.

The commissioners also awarded rock bids for each district, passed a resolution for a donation to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office and appointed a deputy.

The commissioners also held an executive session for a personnel matter but did not come to a decision.

It was also announced during the meeting that eight of the 10 voting precincts in Nowata County will be open for the upcoming elections on April 1. The top issues include Nowata bond issues and the Copan School Board election.