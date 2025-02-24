Posted: Feb 24, 2025 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. This was the first time they had met in two weeks after the wintry weather forced them to skip last week's meeting.

The main item of buisness was signing an agreement inmate housing with the sheriff's office with the town of Fairfax, Avant, Barnsdall and Pawhuska. Undersheriff Billy Wakefield goes into more detail.

The Board signed a yearly agreement with the City of Hominy to provide the town with dispatch services. There were three utility permits signed for district one and three utility permits signed for district two.