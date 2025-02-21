News
Blood Drive in Pawhuska Next Week
With the cold weather this week and sickness last week, blood supply is in high demand. That is why the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be holding a blood drive next Thursday in Pawhuska.
Plenty of spots are available for the 31 vacancies that need to be filled. The blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. You can walk in on that Thursday or make an appointment ahead of time by calling 877-340-8777.
