Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Pawhuska

Posted: Feb 21, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 2:20 PM

Blood Drive in Pawhuska Next Week

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

With the cold weather this week and sickness last week, blood supply is in high demand. That is why the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be holding a blood drive next Thursday in Pawhuska. 

Plenty of spots are available for the 31 vacancies that need to be filled. The blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. You can walk in on that Thursday or make an appointment ahead of time by calling 877-340-8777. 


« Back to News